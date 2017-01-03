Aamir Khan makes wife Kiran Rao sing in Marathi

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has turned a new leaf by singing a Marathi song for her actor-husband Aamir Khan’s Satyamev Jayate Water Cup’s second edition. Filmmaker Kiran Rao has turned a new leaf by singing a Marathi song for her actor-husband Aamir Khan’s Satyamev Jayate Water Cup’s second edition.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has turned a new leaf by singing a Marathi song for her actor-husband Aamir Khan’s Satyamev Jayate Water Cup’s second edition. The special music video has been shot by Sairat director Nagraj Manjule, while Ajay-Atul has composed the song. Kiran quipped that she was made to sing the song on her husband’s “diktat” but said the experience was fun-filled.

“I was made to sing the song on my husband’s diktat. I had fun working with Ajay-Atul and Nagraj. I was nervous in the studio but Ajay and Atul encouraged me to sing,” Kiran told reporters here. The filmmaker said it was her dream to work with the Sairat director. “It was my dream to work with Nagraj. In an interview too I was asked is there any director I want to work with and I said Nagraj. My dream came true so I have to thank my husband.”

To which, Aamir, 51, replied, “I always felt Kiran sings really well. She sits in the balcony in evening and sings for me so I thought everyone should listen to her voice.” Nagraj said he was moved when he saw villagers actively working towards the cause of water conservation, through Aamir’s Paani Foundation.

“It was fun shooting this after ‘Sairat.’ When Aamir told me about this, I was happy. What made me more happy was to see the spirit of the villagers towards the cause. People from all walks of life were there. I feel very proud to be associated with this,” Nagraj said.

The song, penned by Guru Thakur, features villagers, Aamir and actors from the Marathi film industry working towards water conservation. The second edition of Satyamev Jayate Water Cup aims to extend the watershed management programme to 30 tehsils in Maharashtra. In its first edition, the water conservation initiative under Satyamev Jayate Water Cup was implemented in three tehsils. The Cup is a competition between different villages to see who can do the maximum work for watershed management and water conservation in the period of the competition.