Aamir Khan loses a shocking amount of weight for Thugs of Hindostan, see photo

Aamir Khan, who surprised everyone with his weight gain to portray Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal, is in the news again. This time actor’s much leaner, slimmer pictures are doing the rounds on the internet. Some pictures of Aamir Khan with his fans on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan have gone viral on social media. A cursory glance at Aamir Khan will tell you how much weight he has lost for portraying this character. One such picture has Aamir Khan posing with a crew member.

The actor had to gain around 20-25 kg to play reel Mahavir Singh Phogat and he was eventually 98 kg while shooting the film. Aamir Khan is reportedly down to 70 kg now which is less than what he weighed during films like PK (2015) and Dhoom 3 (2013), according to reports.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan in an interview to IANS spoke about how he chooses his films. “All the films that I have done are very close to me and I don’t measure my films based on their business. Taare Zameen Par is as close to me as Dangal. So are PK, 3 Idiots and Lagaan. I can’t differentiate between any one of them. All are equally important to me,” Aamir said.

The actor is also thrilled to work with Amitabh Bachchan. “I am most excited to work with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. It is a dream come true. I’ve always been his huge fan,” the actor said. Aamir Khan also spoke about his other film Secret Superstar. “My next film is Secret Superstar. It’s about a 14-year-old girl. She is the central character. I love the story. It’s a beautiful story,” the actor said.