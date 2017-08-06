Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao down with swine flu

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are down with swine flu. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are down with swine flu.

Senior journalist Anupama Chopra on Sunday revealed that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao were down with swine flu.

Anupama took to Twitter to reveal that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao couldn’t attend the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup as the duo were down with swine flu. She said, “@aamirkhan & #kiranrao couldn’t be here bcause of swine flu. So he requested @imsrk to come. @satyamevjayate water cup! #inspiration.”

Aamir Khan himself talked about his medical condition through video conferencing at Satyamev Jayate Water Cup.

#WATCH Pune: Aamir Khan says “have contracted Swine Flu and are skipping the event so that others do not contract the same”. pic.twitter.com/xIa4keG2Mz — ANI (@ANI_news) August 6, 2017

Meanwhile, Aamir’s spokesperson added, “Even Kiran has swine flu. She is also down. She got it from Aamir. As a result of their viral infection they were not able to be present for the most important day of Paani Foundation, the annual prize distribution.”

Aamir Khan recently launched the trailer of his wife Kiran Rao’s upcoming production venture Secret Superstar, which will see his Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim in the lead role. Directed by debutant Advait Chauhan, the film, which also feature an extended cameo by Aamir, will release on October 19, 2017.

On the work front, Aamir is all set to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan.

We wish the duo a speedy recovery.

