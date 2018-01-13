Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif rehearse with Prabhudeva for Thugs of Hindostan dance number

Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif are rehearsing with Prabhudeva for a dance number for their upcoming film, Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif are rehearsing with Prabhudeva for a dance number for their upcoming film, Thugs of Hindostan.

A few days ago, indianexpress.com informed you about Prabhudeva choreographed dance number in Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan. The film’s official Twitter handle today shared the first picture from the dance rehearsals. The photograph shows Aamir Khan taking a selfie with Katrina and ace choreographer Prabhudeva.

Thugs of Hindostan is the most anticipated release of 2018 as it brings together Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bcahchan on the silver screen for the first time. Aamir is known for perfecting every task that he takes on so we can imagine that he will put in all his effort to do wonders with the dance number. Katrina Kaif is an accomplished dancer so we can imagine that these two will completely set the screen ablaze with their moves.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com earlier, a source close to the film had shared, “The rehearsals for the dance number have been happening for a couple of days. As Prabhudevaji’s dance moves are always different than what we normally see in a dance song, both Aamir sir and Katrina madam are putting in lots of efforts to get all the moves bang on. The shoot for the song will start on January 14. Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif have already worked together in Dhoom 3 and have had a song together in that, so their chemistry is impeccable and that’s adding zing to this dance number.”

Prabhudeva had also choreographed Amitabh Bachchan in another song in the film regarding which the source had shared, “It was a sight to see the veteran actor match moves with Mr Perfectionist under Prabhu sir’s dance direction.”

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is scheduled to release on November 7, 2018.

