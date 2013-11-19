Aamir Khan,Katrina Kaif launch ‘Dhoom 3’ game on Android,iOS

Within three weeks of its launch,’Dhoom:3 The Game’ has clocked over a million downloads. Rohith Bhat,CEO of 99Games,which created the game after signing a multi-year,multi-title deal with Yash Raj Films Studios, said this would make it one of the fastest growing games made around an Indian movie or IP.

“The fact that the game is only available on Windows Phone platform initially and on Nokia Ovi Store 10 days ago make this achievement even more significant. At this point,we are clocking over 80,000 downloads per day,” he said.

Bhat said the game has got an average rating of 4.5 out 5 so far.

The game will be available on iOS and Android on Tuesday when Aamir Khan along with his leading lady Katrina Kaif unveiled the game at a special event in Mumbai.

The game is bound to become more popular after this. Bhat says the PR machinery that comes along with the movie will be good for the game in the next month. The movie is due for release on December 20. “Hopefully,we’ll be hitting the one crore club by then,” he said.

The endless 3D racing game is set in Chicago where the movie has also been shot. The player takes on the character of Aamir Khan who is being chased by cops Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra.

Bhat said the game took about six months to complete and had 18 people working on it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App