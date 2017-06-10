Aamir Khan joins hands with Siddharth Roy Kapur for Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Salute

The speculations are also rife that Fatima Sana Shaikh might play Aamir Khan’s wife in the film. The speculations are also rife that Fatima Sana Shaikh might play Aamir Khan’s wife in the film.

Aamir Khan has teamed up with Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala for Salute, a biopic of Rakesh Sharma- India’s first astronaut. The venture will be jointly produced by Aamir, Siddharth and Ronnie under their banners AKP, RSVP and Roy Kapur Films respectively, reported IANS. The film will be directed by Mahesh Mathai. The actor has earlier worked with producers in films including Rang De Basanti, Delhi Belly, PK and Dangal. Aamir Khan is currently doing Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan.

The speculations are also rife that Fatima Sana Shaikh might play Aamir’s wife in the film. This will be Aamir Khan’s second biopic after Dangal. Aamir Khan who is riding high on the success of Dangal in China earlier spoke about his career and choice of films all these years.

“It is now 27 years that I have been acting and very early in my career, I went through a phase that was a huge learning experience for me. The level of input that I have been putting has been the same right through but I made mistakes. So, what I am today is not just the result of my successes but also because of my failures. They taught me the most. That’s why I have been able to build my career the way I have,” Aamir told PTI.

Asked about the success of Dangal in China, Aamir said, “Why an actor connects to an audience is difficult to articulate. It is a very intangible thing, you cannot really pin it down. But I would like to believe that it is my films and my good work that has connected me to the people whether it is India or anywhere else in the world.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd