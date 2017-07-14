Aamir Khan is upset about not watching Jagga Jasoos, but his message for Ranbir Kapoor is making up for it

Aamir Khan wished Ranbir Kapoor for his film Jagga Jasoos. Aamir Khan wished Ranbir Kapoor for his film Jagga Jasoos.

Aamir Khan who has never shied away from praising Ranbir Kapoor wished him luck for his latest film Jagga Jasoos that released today. Aamir, who is away in Malta shooting for Thugs of Hindostan, wrote on his Facebook page, “Am most upset that I am not in the country and will miss watching Jagga Jasoos. Have been looking forward to the film for so long! Good luck guys !!!” Boman Irani who has worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Dutt biopic also took to Instagram to wish Ranbir for his film. Boman wrote, “Good luck dearest #RanbirKapoor for #JaggaJasoos You will be lovingly radiant like you always are. Lots of love”.

Meanwhile, when asked if like Salman Khan, Ranbir will also help distributors if Jagga Jasoos faces losses at box office Ranbir Kapoor told indianexpress.com, “It has been going on since my grandfather’s time in the 1950s… That whole style of making films where everyone should make money not just the producers but also distributors and exhibitors… It is a healthy exercise that if someone loses money on something and you have made money out of it then you should compensate that. But that depends on person to person and film to film.”

“Like when Mera Naam Joker released, distributors incurred losses. So, when Bobby released my grandfather gave a bigger share to the distributors than the exhibitors. So, there’s a sense of balance. Personally, if I am making money out of the film I will pay back the distributors,” Ranbir added.

Jagga Jasoos that also stars Katrina Kaif. The musical adventure drama has been directed by Anurag Basu. Ranbir is playing a teenage detective who goes on to find his father.

