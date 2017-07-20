Aamir Khan is off to Italy with wife Kiran Rao, son Azad Rao Khan taking a break from Thugs of Hindostan shooting. See photos

From selfie to enjoying an ice-cream, Aamir Khan is seen doing all in his family vacation with wife Kiran Rao, son Azad Rao Khan. From selfie to enjoying an ice-cream, Aamir Khan is seen doing all in his family vacation with wife Kiran Rao, son Azad Rao Khan.

Bollywood biggies are enjoying summers and have been vacationing at different destinations across the world, giving their fans travel goals. From Hrithik Roshan to Shah Rukh Khan, everyone is on a break with their families. And adding to the list is Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan who has also taken time off with wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan. The doting daddy Aamir wrapped up the Malta schedule of his upcoming Vijay Krishna Acharya’s directorial Thugs of Hindostan last month. And before getting into the promotions for his another film Secret Superstar, he is off for a holiday in Italy with Kiran and Azad.

As per a report by Mid Day, Aaamir has been vacationing with his family for the last few weeks. A source quoted in the report informed, “Aamir wanted to unwind before getting into the promotions for Secret Superstar. Since Azad had his summer vacations, they travelled to Italy.” The source also informed about the list of places Aamir, Kiran and Azad visited on this family vacation. “They visited the Tenuta Casanova Winery and Sant’Agnese Farm in Chianti, Tuscany,” said the source.

Aamir’s spokesperson also informed about the latest location of Aamir’s vacay, and said, “They are currently in Rome. They visited the museums in Florence, including the Accademia Gallery. They also saw the Leaning Tower of Pisa.” The pictures of Aamir Khan’s vacation were shared online by a few fan pages.

From selfie to enjoying an ice-cream, Aamir is seen doing all. The actor is all smiles in the pictures and it is clear that he is having a good time with Kiran and Azad. Point to note is him sporting his Thugs of Hindostan look.

See Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao, son Azad Rao Khan vacation pictures here:

Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and this is Aamir’s first film with Big B. It will be very interesting to see the two superstars lighting up the screen together, considering they are two of Bollywood’s most power-packed performers.Thugs of Hindostan went on floors last month. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Dangal fame Fatima Sana Sheikh.

