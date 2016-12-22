Aamir Khan is a chilled out person, says Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra, who plays wrestler Babita Kumari in Dangal releasing tomorrow Aamir Khan gave them freedom and was always chilled out Sanya Malhotra, who plays wrestler Babita Kumari in Dangal releasing tomorrow Aamir Khan gave them freedom and was always chilled out

Actress Sanya Malhotra, who plays wrestler Babita Kumari in Bollywood film Dangal releasing tomorrow, says actor Aamir Khan gave them freedom and was always “chilled out”.

“He (Aamir) is a wonderful actor. He is passionate about his work and is a great person. He is so patient, active

and he always wants to give back to society,” Sanya told PTI.

About her experience on shooting with Aamir, she said, “Aamir is very chilled out. He never told us what to do and what not to do. Nitesh Tiwari (director) sir used to direct us, explains us what he wants and we used to follow him.”

Sanya revealed she was working as an intern with Aamir Khan Productions to understand the nitty gritty of cinema.

“We have been interning with his (Aamir’s) company, where we learnt about pre-production, post production, background score, VFX, etc. We are not only becoming a better actor but also as a better person,” she said.

On her preference for roles, Sanya said, “I want to do everything. I don’t want to restrict myself. I would love to do what comes my way, something that excites me.”

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, “Dangal” is a biographical sports drama based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh

Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat.

