Aamir Khan interviewed by his ‘biggest fan’ Ranveer Singh. This teaser video is overwhelming

Ranveer Singh expressed his love and respect for Dangal star Aamir Khan. Ranveer Singh expressed his love and respect for Dangal star Aamir Khan.

Time and again we have heard the live-wire entertainer Ranveer Singh expressing his love and respect for Dangal star Aamir Khan. We also saw how Ranveer lauded Aamir Khan’s sports drama, Dangal, and shared his love for him by saying that the Bollywood superstar “possesses a childlike wonderment”.

Dangal movie review

And in a recent video shared by India Today, we see Ranveer all set to host his favourite actor. The teaser video where Ranveer is giving an endless introduction for the actor is super exciting to watch. In the video, the actors are seen entering the frame and Ranveer say, “A grand music should be played to welcome this actor.” Ranveer further confesses that he did a lot of homework for this interactive session of his with Aamir, which he might not have done ever before.

Introducing Aamir and praising him for all his work, Ranveer said, “The game changer, the single most powerful creative force in the Hindi cinema.” But Ranveer did not stop here. He goes on to say, “One of the talent to have ever graced the silver screen in India.”

A brave and courageous man, the most successful megastar of Hindi cinema are the other adjectives Ranveer uses for Mr Perfectionist and Aamir is all embarrassed.

Watch how Ranveer Singh introduced Dangal star Aamir Khan

Aamir was simply overwhelmed by Ranveer and says, “Please stop this intro as you are embarrassing me by now.” Ranveer though says that he is Aamir’s biggest fan. And after all the affection, and great introduction from his biggest fan Ranveer Singh, Aamir too took to Twitter to express his love for the actor. He posted, “@RanveerOfficial Ranveer, so much love. I’m touched 😘 . You are most generous. The feeling is mutual my friend 😘 love. a.”

Check Aamir Khan’s tweet fro Ranveer Singh:

@RanveerOfficial Ranveer, so much love. I’m touched 😘 . You are most generous. The feeling is mutual my friend 😘 love. a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 23, 2016

But all those who have watched Aamir’s recent release Dangal, will agree with all these praises Ranveer showered on Aamir Khan.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd