Aamir Khan is a trendsetter on Instagram too

Aamir Khan made his Instagram debut on his birthday (March 14) this year. And it looks like Mr Perfectionist is setting a trend on the popular photo-sharing platform too. The actor has so far shared three collage grids of nine photos each and all of them went viral in no time.

Aamir’s first post on Instagram was a collage grid featuring his mother Zeenat Hussain. The photos in the collage grid was captioned, “The person because of whom I am who I am.” He then went on to share a collage grid featuring his son Azad and his pet Imli. The actor captioned the photos, “My two babies… gifting me my birthday card :-)” The latest post shared by Aamir on March 29 features children from Zakhangaon village. Captioning the photos, he wrote, “The kids of Zakhangaon village can bring a smile to anyone’s face :-).” Aamir’s Paani Foundation is currently working in Zakhangaon village of Maharashtra. The actor takes time out from his busy schedule to interact with locals and spread awareness about water conservation and management.

See the latest post of Aamir Khan:

See Aamir Khan’s earlier posts too:

So, how is Aamir Khan’s Instagram profile unique?

1) Aamir is giving an insight into his life one Instagram post at a time. Each post is available only until his next update.

2) You can only see posts in its entirety by visiting his profile. On timelines, social media users and his followers will see broken parts of a photo which appear as a puzzle.

3) Aamir Khan shares only one post per week.

4) Aamir’s Instagram profile showcases a never before seen side of the actor. Fans are treated to glimpses of his everyday life.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is busy with his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan.

