Aamir Khan invites budding scriptwriters for India’s Story Tellers Contest. Watch video

Aamir Khan is one of the jury members of India’s Story Tellers Contest. Aamir Khan is one of the jury members of India’s Story Tellers Contest.

Secret Superstar actor Aamir Khan seems to have taken up the responsibility to promote content-driven films. For this, the actor has invited budding writers to send in their scripts for India’s Story Tellers Contest organised by Cinestaan. After following a rigorous reading and assessment process, the shortlisted contestants will be asked to submit a complete script. The final shortlisted writers will be invited to make pitch videos.

In the video posted by Mr Perfectionist on his Twitter handle, he says, “If you are budding writers, you have a golden opportunity in India’s Story Tellers Contest by Cinestaan. The jury members of the contest include Rajkumar Hirani, Juhi Chaturvedi, me and Anjum Rajabali. If we will like your scripts, you will not only win a cash prize but will also get a chance to present your script to several producers.”

Hey guys, here is a great opportunity for budding writers.

Love

a. http://t.co/EIp0OX1pKg pic.twitter.com/AQNp22dto4 — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 26, 2017

Divulging more details about the contest, Aamir says, “It’s not only an opportunity for new writers but also for the experienced ones. To send in your entries you can visit scriptcontest.cinestaan.com.” The contest will have five winners and the last date for submission is January 15, 2018.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is busy filming his next big project, Thugs of Hindostan opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd