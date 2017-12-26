Top News

Aamir Khan invites budding scriptwriters for India’s Story Tellers Contest. Watch video

The jury members of the India’s Story Tellers Contest include Rajkumar Hirani, Juhi Chaturvedi, Aamir Khan and Anjum Rajabali. The contest will have five winners and the last date for submission of scripts is January 15, 2018.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 26, 2017 3:09 pm
Aamir Khan Aamir Khan is one of the jury members of India’s Story Tellers Contest.
Secret Superstar actor Aamir Khan seems to have taken up the responsibility to promote content-driven films. For this, the actor has invited budding writers to send in their scripts for India’s Story Tellers Contest organised by Cinestaan. After following a rigorous reading and assessment process, the shortlisted contestants will be asked to submit a complete script. The final shortlisted writers will be invited to make pitch videos.

In the video posted by Mr Perfectionist on his Twitter handle, he says, “If you are budding writers, you have a golden opportunity in India’s Story Tellers Contest by Cinestaan. The jury members of the contest include Rajkumar Hirani, Juhi Chaturvedi, me and Anjum Rajabali. If we will like your scripts, you will not only win a cash prize but will also get a chance to present your script to several producers.”

Divulging more details about the contest, Aamir says, “It’s not only an opportunity for new writers but also for the experienced ones. To send in your entries you can visit scriptcontest.cinestaan.com.” The contest will have five winners and the last date for submission is January 15, 2018.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is busy filming his next big project, Thugs of Hindostan opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

