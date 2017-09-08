Aamir Khan impressed by Zaira Wasim’s perfectionism

After Dangal, Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim will be seen in Secret Superstar. After Dangal, Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim will be seen in Secret Superstar.

He is known as Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, but Aamir Khan is impressed by the perfectionism that young actress Zaira Wasim pursues her on screen characters — whether it is for wrestling in Dangal or learning about music for the forthcoming Secret Superstar.

Aamir Khan, who has produced and acted in Secret Superstar, said in a statement: “Zaira does not have any connection with music, like she did not have any connection with wrestling while doing Dangal, but she trained for wrestling for Dangal and for Secret Superstar, she has learned guitar, which is a big work.”

“As an actor, we often try that whenever we play a musical instrument we play it accurately. But I think she (Zaira) has gone a step further, she has spent a lot of time with Meghna Mishra as a singer because she wanted to understand how to sing, they used to rehearse together. She actually learned to play the guitar for all the songs were all she had to play it.”

In Secret Superstar, Zaira, who hails from Kashmir, plays a teenage girl named India who dreams to become a singer. The film, written and directed by Advait Chandan, is about how she fulfils her dreams by keeping her identity hidden. Zaira Wasim was honoured with the National Award for Best Supporting Actor (Female) for her performance in Dangal.

Zaira Wasim’s upcoming film, Secret Superstar has been produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, the movie will release on October 19.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd