Aamir Khan has given mainstream cinema a new identity: Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar says superstar Aamir Khan’s attempt to bring out of the box subjects on-screen, has given Indian cinema a new dimension. The 44-year-old director said the credit of people opening up to make content driven films should be given to Aamir, who started the trend with his films like Taare Zameen Par, Rang De Basanti, Dil Chahta Hai among others.

“The subjects Aamir picks are nice, he has given mainstream cinema a new identity. And because of him today we see different kinds of films being made like Pink, Kapoor and Sons, Neerja. I think we must give credit to Aamir Khan for changing the language of cinema and given a new voice,” Karan said at the Dangal success bash. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil helmer, who is also a close friend of Aamir, 51, said the actor never works for awards. “I don’t think Aamir made ‘Lagaan’ for Academy Awards but still that film had got nominated and won a lot of international acclaim. I think ‘Dangal’ should win all awards be it international or national,” Karan said.

Karan Johar also said that he would never release his films during Eid which is the territory of superstar Salman Khan. The Khan trio in Bollywood – Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh – rule the festive period with their releases. Salman mostly releases his films during Eid while SRK’s movies hit cinema houses during Diwali and Aamir usually prefers to release his movies during Christmas.

“I don’t want to (release films during Eid). That is owned by Salman Khan… We are here to release films so that we can optimise numbers. We have to look who is releasing a film before and after us and choose a right date accordingly,” Karan told reporters at the trailer launch of Badrinath Ki Dulhania