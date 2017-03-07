Aamir Khan changes his look again and we are totally bowled. See pics

We are too short of words for Aamir Khan’s new look. Is it for Thugs of Hindostan? We are too short of words for Aamir Khan’s new look. Is it for Thugs of Hindostan?

We aren’t still over Aamir Khan’s Dangal but the actor has already given us reason to move on. Aamir shot for March edition of Filmfare and we are just spellbound with his look. And if this is how the actor would look in Thugs of Hindostan, his next film, then we must alert you that this time the actor has pulled up his socks to be the most stylish actor of the year. Don’t you believe us? Look at it by yourself.

Thugs of Hindostan marks Aamir’s first project with Amitabh Bachchan. Not much has been spoken about the project but we know that just like every time, the actor is going to leave us and the industry awestruck.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Aamir earlier said during Dangal promotions, “In Thugs, my look is not like a wrestler’s physique – big and broad shoulders and back. I want a leaner look”. Well, he has already started to work on his look and along with us, even his wife Kiran Rao found his beard look “interesting.” Even she refrained from revealing any information about the film.

Check out Aamir Khan’s recent photoshoot:

As per reports, Aamir would start filming for Thugs in May. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film will be helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Both Vijay and Aamir worked together on Dhoom 3.

Also read | Aamir Khan bearded look interesting: Kiran Rao

Meanwhile, Aamir is busy as a producer. He is prepping up for his next film release, Secret Superstar, starring Zaira Wasim. The star would also make a guest appearance in the film, which is scheduled for August release.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd