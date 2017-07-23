Aamir Khan’s family selfie is a perfect end to his vacation. See photos

Aamir Khan takes a perfect selfie as he ends his vacations in Rome. Aamir Khan takes a perfect selfie as he ends his vacations in Rome.

Aamir Khan is making the most out of vacations with his family in Rome. The actor, who took a break from his busy schedule to spend time with son Azad and wife Kiran Rao, was vacaying in Italy, and since past few days, he is in Rome. As the vacations are coming to an end, Aamir took to Twitter and shared a selfie with Rome being the perfect backdrop. In the picture, we can see Aamir looking totally fresh. But it is to be noticed that he is carrying his Thugs of Hindostan look like a pro. With pierced nose and ears, Aamir’s look has definitely made him seem half his age. In the pictures, we can also see Kiran and Azad are all smiles. It seems the three have had the best time together.

Aamir’s spokesperson told Mid-Day, “Aamir wanted to unwind before getting into the promotions for Secret Superstar. Since Azad had his summer vacations, they travelled to Italy.” Talking about the places they have visited, the source added that the family visited museums in Florence, including the Accademia Gallery and the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Rome. While in Italy, Aamir and family visited the Tenuta Casanova Winery and Sant’Agnese Farm in Chianti, Tuscany.

Last day in Rome pic.twitter.com/oyIDxtnYMU — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) July 22, 2017

Now as the vacation time has ended for Aamir, the actor would begin promotions of his production venture, Secret Superstar, which stars Dangal fame Zaira Wasim in the lead role. Post the release of Secret Superstar, Aamir would join the shoot of Vijay Krishna Acharya’s directorial Thugs of Hindostan, which marks his first project with Amitabh Bachchan.

