Aamir Khan dons a rugged and a shabby look for Thugs Of Hindostan. This viral photo is a proof

Aamir Khan is shooting for his next Thugs Of Hindostan with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Known for his skills of getting into the skin of a character and doing it all with perfection, Aamir has shed a lot of kilos to look leaner for his role in the movie. While many thought the actor will be growing a dense beard for this one, his latest leaked photo from the sets of the movie proves us all wrong. In the photo, Mr Perfectionist looks unrecognisable in that shabby and tattered look.

With long hair and moustache, Aamir looks worn out. The actor has shed a lot of weight and is appearing much leaner and fitter. He has presumably stepped into the shoes of a pirate in the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial. The pictures have been shared on Aamir’s several fan pages and after looking at them, the excitement around the much-awaited movie goes up a notch. However, it was only on Friday that Yash Raj Films declared the release date of the movie while describing it as, “Two legends come together for a never seen before action adventure.” The film, also starring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, releases on November 7, 2018.

Earlier, Aamir’s photos with many ear piercing and nose piercing also gave the movie buffs a hint about his get up in the movie. Talking about his look for the movie, Aamir has earlier told reporters at an event, “In ‘Thugs..’ my look is not muscular it’s not a wrestler’s physique. It will be a lean look.” He also mentioned how excited he is to work with Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh. He told IANS, “I am most excited to work with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. It is a dream come true. I’ve always been his huge fan.”

