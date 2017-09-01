Aamir Khan donates Rs. 25 lakh to Bihar Flood victims

Bihar Flood: A cheque of Rs. 25 lakh was sent by Aamir Khan through courier and was received at the office of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Bihar Flood: A cheque of Rs. 25 lakh was sent by Aamir Khan through courier and was received at the office of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In a noble cause, Aamir Khan has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief fund for a smoother relief operations for Bihar floods victims. He has also urged his fans to help the victims. A cheque of Rs. 25 lakh was sent by ‘Dangal’ star through courier and was received at the office of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

This is not the first time the actor has donated such a big amount to a state. Earlier this month, Khan donated the same number of amount to the flood victims in Assam and Gujarat. Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal took to Twitter to thank Aamir Khan for the generous contribution.

Over one crore seventy lakh people have been affected by the floods in Bihar. The death toll has mounted to 415, with 21 districts being affected by the deluge. 22 lakh people of the district Darbhanga have been affected by the floods. Power Sub-Station-Poria in Darbhanga district has been flooded, electricity in many villages has been affected badly. According to the locals there, Power sub-station has been flooded for the last 15 days due to which power supply has hit badly.

See Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal’s tweet done earlier thanking Aamir Khan for the generous contribution here:

Thank you @aamir_khan for contributing Rs 25 Lakh towards Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund through Aamir Khan Productions Pvt. Ltd. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 31, 2017

District Magistrate of Darbhanga, Chandrashekhar has given the assurance that the alternative arrangements are being being in 1-12 villages and the situation will get better in next one or two days.The situation continues to worsen in Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Darbhanga districts.

Urban areas of Muzaffarpur have been deluged following the overflow of water in the Tirhut Canal. Rail traffic on Darbhanga-Samastipur section continues to be disrupted.

