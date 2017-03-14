Aamir Khan denies of doing the Rakesh Sharma biopic

Aamir Khan says he is just working on Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir Khan says he is just working on Thugs of Hindostan.

Superstar Aamir Khan has refuted claims that he will star in the biopic on Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to fly into space. There have been reports that Aamir was approached for the biopic and he had liked the script. The film is said to be titled Saare Jahan Se Achcha, as a tribute to Rakesh Sharma’s famous line which he spoke while describing India from the space.

When asked about it, Aamir, addressing a press conference on his 52nd birthday, said, “The only film that I am working on is Thugs. That’s the only thing I am working on. I haven’t signed anything else.”

The actor also revealed that he will start shooting for the film in June, which will be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. This is the second time Aamir is collaborating with Acharya after their superhit film Dhoom 3. The YRF-produced film brings Aamir and megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time onscreen.

Sharing his excitement about working with Bachchan, Aamir said that he is such a huge fan of the 73-year-old actor that he is sure Thugs of Hindostan will be the most memorable experience for him.

“This year I am very excited for one thing. I am a fan of Amitji and this is my first chance of working with him. I am so excited… The kind of actor that he is, the level that he has… I am sure I will learn a lot from him and it will be a very memorable experience for me,” Aamir said.

Thugs of Hindostan is an action adventure set in pre-independence India and is reportedly an adaptation of the 1839 novel “Confessions of a Thug” by Philip Meadows Taylor.

Aamir is sporting heavy moustache nowadays, which was believed to be his final look for the movie. The actor, however, denied, saying, “We are still experimenting with different looks. This is one among them. But this is not the final look.”

Also on work front, there have been rumours since Monday that he would be collaborating with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for a project. The report surfaced after SRK posted a photograph with Aamir, Netflix’s CEO Reed Hastings and his team.

It got everyone talking about a possible collaboration of the two Khans with Netflix, one of the most popular streaming services in the world. Aamir rebuffed the speculation and said that his recent meetings with SRK are friendly in nature.

“No (if they are collaborating on a project). I met him twice in the last few months. Once at Ajay Bijli’s party, where we met after a long time. It felt wonderful spending time with him. Recently, there was a get together. We are just meeting, as friends. We are meeting casually, haven’t discussed work,” Aamir said.

