Dangal movie social media and audience reaction: Aamir Khan, his Dangal daughters make people emotional

When Aamir Khan makes a film, the whole world want to witness what more this superstar has to offer after so many back-to-back impressive performances. But it appears that along with the Indian critics, the superstar has managed to take the USA audiences on an emotional roller-coaster ride with Dangal.

The film released in the US on December 21 and is getting very strong and positive reviews. People have been calling it the best performance of Bollywood’s perfectionist Khan so far. The Dangal girls – Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh – are best findings of Bollywood in a long long time.

The fact that Aamir has put himself in the second gear, giving more importance to the girls in the film has worked really well with the audience. People say they have got inspiration to promote sports among girls and that the message of empowerment beautifully sinks in without being preachy.

Claiming it to be the best sports film made in India, one of the audience members from the US said, “Dangal is a good experience. Truly inspiring. It is one of its kind and best sports film I have ever seen.” The film is similar to Sultan in terms of its plot but have very different treatment. Also, the US audience said Dangal has a better effect on them than Sultan

In fact, people have also loved Aamir’s body transformation for the film. The actor had undergone some serious diet and workout sessions to portray a young wrestler on screen and to don an old look the actor had put on around 22kgs.

Based on the life of Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, Dangal is a biographical sports drama which also stars Sakshi Tanwar. The film will release in India on December 23.

