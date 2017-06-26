Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and other Indian films on Netflix

Aamir Khan’s blockbuster Dangal and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees are some of the Bollywood superhits you can watch on Netflix. Aamir Khan’s blockbuster Dangal and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees are some of the Bollywood superhits you can watch on Netflix.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is in no mood to stop. Thanks to its China collection, the film is a mere Rs 6 crore away from creating the Rs 2000-crore club. And now, the film will also screen on Netflix. In the year 2016, we saw films on a range of topics including drug addiction, women empowerment and social dramas. Not all may have managed to win an award but they have influenced us in the right way, by hitting the right chord. While we enjoyed the regular romantic comedies of Bollywood, few films were a reflection of the real world which at times threw light on those issues which we are afraid to confront in our everyday lives.

Here are some movies on Netflix that will set your mind whirring towards issues such as women empowerment, corruption, drug abuse and much more.

Dangal

This is a 2016 biographical sports drama film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, based on the lives of the Phogat sisters. Starring Aamir Khan, this film will take you through the hardships, tears, sweat and success of the father of two female wrestlers in his pursuit to ensure that his daughters are champions in this field.

Raees

Raees have been one of the most popular release of Shah Rukh Khan this year. This action thriller tells the story of a boy from Gujarat who gets involved in illegal liquor trade at a very young age. It is directed by Rahul Dholakia and also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Udta Punjab

Abhishek Chaubey’s film has faced multiple controversies with the CBFC. Of course, it wasn’t the first film to have a face-off with the CBFC. Drug abuse and the darker side of Punjab is revealed in this intense tale of a cop, a doctor, a migrant worker and a rockstar. This movie produced by Ekta Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh.

Pink

No means no. The meaning of consensus and how women are perceived in a patriarchal set-up were the twin issues that the Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu-starrer dealt with.

Sairat

This is a Marathi-language musical romantic drama is directed and produced by Nagraj Manjule. The story will take you through a beautiful love story between two college students, a rich man’s daughter and a fisherman’s son which leads to ugly violence in the village as they defy the social norms.

Madaari

A bridge under construction collapses in Mumbai, killing a man’s family and initiating him on a crusade to bring those responsible to justice. This star studded movie includes talented actors such as Irrfan Khan, Jimmy Shergill, Vishesh Bansal, Tushar Dalvi and Nitish Pandey.

Singham

Starring Ajay Devgan and directed by Rohit Shetty, this movie shows a police inspector killing himself after a powerful gangster frames him for corruption. However, soon enough the thug faces the full force of Bajirao Singham.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd