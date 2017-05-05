Aamir Khan’s Dangal released on 9000 screens in China but why Chinese fans are disappointed?

Why Aamir Khan’s Dangal is facing boycott from China’s biggest cinema operator? Why Aamir Khan’s Dangal is facing boycott from China’s biggest cinema operator?

Aamir Khan’s film Dangal has got the widest release in China. The film opens today on around 9000 screens. “Dangal will release in China in 9,000 screens, which is the widest ever release for an Indian film in any territory,” Amrita Pandey, Vice President, Studios, Disney India and movie’s co-producer told IANS. “We are very excited to release Dangal in China. The film is very special and with a story which has the potential to travel the world and transcend geographies,” Pandey added. Dangal has been released as Shuai Jiao Baba which means Let’s Wrestle, Dad.

However, in a major upset for makers and fans of the film, China’s biggest cinema operator Wanda cinemas has decided not to show Dangal in most of its theatres. According to an India Today report, cinema writer Fei Xiaochou has mentioned the same in his article and wrote, “Is Dangal suffering a boycott by Wanda?”

The report also says that Wanda is China’s biggest operator and has more than 1657 screens across the country. This number is expected to touch 3000 screens this year. The article by Fei Xiaochou also said that Wanda will release Dangal on a mere 37 screens. Dangal will also have only three shows in Beijing. The reason behind this curious move is not clear yet. India Today report speculated that the move could be due to China’s bias towards Indian movies or it can also be due to the rivalry with Huayi, a company involved in Dangal’s marketing.

Meanwhile, Chinese fans aren’t too happy with this sudden decision and several expressed their dismay on Wanda Cinema’s website. “There are no screenings in Taian [Shandong] because of Wanda. How can Wanda develop such a small mind?” wrote a fan on Weibo, China’s social media platform.

