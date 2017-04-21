Aamir Khan’s Dangal receives standing ovation in China

Aamir Khan’s Dangal became the first Indian movie to get such a slot and unprecedented response. Aamir Khan’s Dangal became the first Indian movie to get such a slot and unprecedented response.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal received a coveted opening movie slot in the non-competing panorama section of the 7th Beijing International Film Festival that commenced last Sunday. Dangal became the first Indian movie to get such a slot and unprecedented response.

Dangal, which is releasing in China as Shuaijiao Baba or Let’s Wrestle, Father, raised its curtain to a standing ovation from the audience.

Aamir Khan is the only Bollywood actor to witness an immense fan following in China with the actor’s previous hits 3 idiots, PK and Dhoom 3 garnering phenomenal collections in the Chinese markets. The screening was attended by the who’s who of China with renowned personalities like China’s leading actress Liu Yifei and actor Wu Gang.

China’s acting sensation Liu Yifei has publicly expressed her desire to work with the Dil Chahta Hai actor. The petite actress, while introducing Aamir Khan to the Beijing audience, was unable to contain her excitement and expressed that she would love to work with him in a film.

Liu took to stage to convey, “I really wish to work with you in the future.”

The gesture left Aamir Khan humbled and he responded “I would love that!”

Tickets for the screening were sold out withing no time that even Aamir couldn’t get tickets for his guests. While in the city, Aamir also interacted with filmmaker Rob Cohen of the xXx and Fast and Furious franchise fame, in addition to Chinese sports celebrities like China’s top boxer and Olympic medalist Zou Shiming and Basketball sensation Stephon Marbury.

Aamir Khan along with director Nitish Tiwari will also visit Shanghai and Chengdu to promote his film.

The film will release in China on May 6th, 2017.

