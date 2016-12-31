Rishi Kapoor tags Aamir Khan as the new Raj Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor is super impressed with Aamir Khan. Rishi Kapoor is super impressed with Aamir Khan.

Actor Rishi Kapoor recently praised Aamir Khan for his performance in Dangal. The veteran actor went on to title him as the Raj Kapoor of the present generation. Rishi took to Twitter on Saturday to laud Aamir’s acting and compared him with his late father and legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. “Aamir Khan, saw Dangal. For me, you are the new Raj Kapoor – actor, director, producer, showman of our times. Absolutely wonderful. God bless you,” Rishi tweeted.

Dangal, which released on December 23, has tugged at the heartstrings of audiences for its powerful portrayal of the tale of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestling national champion who, much to the disapproval of his wife and his whole village, trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to wrestle.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is currently being praised by all and has even crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in just eight days since its release. The film — backed by Disney India– has collected Rs 216.12 crore at the domestic box office. Speaking about the movie’s success, Aamir Khan said it to be because people are ‘owning’ and relating to Dangal. “People are owning it. They feel it’s their film. It’s very heartwarming and reassuring and makes us all feel very special,” he said.

Further sharing his thought, the 51-year-old actor said, “When we make a film, when we are part of some creative process, we sometimes don’t see the film how an audience sees it. So we don’t know the kind of effect it has on people. It does not have the same effect on us. We have seen it hundred of times.”

When asked about how he keeps balance between films like Dhoom 3 and PK and now Dangal, Mr. Perfectionist said that he selects movies that excite him. “I am not trying to balance anything. I am just selecting films that touch me, move me and excite me for different reasons. I don’t have any strategy or plans,” he said.

