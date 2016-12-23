Aamir Khan’s Dangal made tax free in Uttar Pradesh

2016’s second wrestling drama, Dangal starring Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra, has been declared tax free in the state of Uttar Pradesh 2016’s second wrestling drama, Dangal starring Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra, has been declared tax free in the state of Uttar Pradesh

Aamir Khan’s wrestling drama Dangal has been made tax free in Uttar Pradesh. A decision to this effect was taken at the state cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav here yesterday, an official spokesman said today. The tax exemption is in keeping with government policies, the spokesman said.

The film, based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, released in the theaters today. Not only Aamir Khan but also his co-actors Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra have done incredibly well in the film. Sakshi Tanwar, who is often seen as the ideal ‘bahu’ on Indian television soaps, like Bade Acche Lagte Hain and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, plays Aamir’s wife in the film.

Dangal is the stepping stone to Bollywood for Fatima Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra who play Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari.

Salman Khan’s Sultan, which was also based on the life of a wrestler, was also declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh. Ali Abbas Zafar’s film was shot at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Back then the idea behind the move, which had been taken by The State Minister of Entertainment Department, Madan Chauhan, was to encourage filmmakers to shoot more in the state.

