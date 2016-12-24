Aamir Khan’s Dangal leaked on Facebook

Torrent is not the only place where movies get leaked, Aamir Khan has every reason to get worried about the success of Dangal Torrent is not the only place where movies get leaked, Aamir Khan has every reason to get worried about the success of Dangal

In an era where everyone has a camera in their pockets, Aamir Khan has every reason to feel worried about the success of Dangal. It appears the superstar has also become a victim of online piracy. A Facebook user, calling himself Hashmi Ah and claiming to be from Dubai, leaked the entire Dangal film online and managed to garner 4 lakh views and over 50 shares in a short span of time.

The video has been reported and is now unavailable on social media. It looks like Torrent is not the only site which has become a huge enemy for show business. In an age where almost everyone has a phone camera, access to social media and rights to share a video, piracy has become rampant.

This is not the only film which has fallen prey to piracy. From Rajinikanth’s Kabali to Salman Khan’s Sultan, various blockbusters of the year had a face-off with online piracy. However, things could be brought under control within a few hours. The one film that suffered the most was Shahid Kapoor-starrer Udta Punjab.

One cannot be sure if Mr. Perfectionist has all reasons to start worrying about this one. The film has opened at close to Rs 30 crore in India and its advance booking was through the roof. The film is expected to do even better in the Christmas weekend. Other than Aamir Khan, the film stars Sakshi Tanwar, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

