Aamir Khan’s Dangal is the fifth highest earner in the world among non-English movies, inches towards Rs 2000-cr club

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has now achieved a new and huge milestone which has only been managed by four other movies in history. The Nitesh Tiwari-directorial has officially surpassed the $300 million mark this week to become only the fifth non-English movie in history to do so. Meanwhile, Dangal’s earning from China box office is close to Rs 1200-crore mark now. Trade tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted, “In 40 Days, #Dangal grosses $181 Million in #China.. #China Total Gross should reach ₹ 1,200 Crs soon.. 👍 @aamir_khan.” Earlier, the film has become 30th highest grossing movie of 2016 after it replaced Johnny Depp’s Alice Through The Looking Glass from the list.

According to a report from Forbes, global ticket sales for the sports biopic now stand at $301 million (Rs. 1,930 crore), with $179.8 million coming from China and $84.4 million from India. Only four other non-English movies in history have earned more than $300 million worldwide, China’s The Mermaid ($533 million) and Monster Hunt ($386 million), France’s The Intouchables ($427 million) and Japan’s Your Name ($354 million). Forbes also mentions that it could go on to take the fourth position in the list, replacing Japan’s Your Name because a huge portion of the likely ticket sales in territories like China, Japan and Korea are still left unexploited.

The flick, a dramatic retelling of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat’s life, is the first and only Indian film with an overseas gross exceeding $100 million. It released to universal critical acclaim in India last Christmas. The Forbes report also showcases a few other records that Dangal has set. It is the first and only Indian film with an overseas gross exceeding $100 million. It is also the only movie to gross over $150 million in a single territory that being China and it is also the leggiest film in China’s history.

There are only 400 movies in the $300 million box office club and almost all of them are American, Dangal being one of them is a moment of pride for the entire nation.

