Aamir Khan’s Dangal has not earned Rs 2000 crore worldwide. Here is the truth

Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal’s global collection currently stands at Rs 1864 crore. Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal’s global collection currently stands at Rs 1864 crore.

Contrary to media reports, superstar Aamir Khan-led blockbuster Dangal has not earned Rs 2000 crore worldwide and currently stands at Rs 1864 crore. The 2016 sports biopic, which has become the highest grossing Indian film of all time, has been setting new records for the film industry globally as it is now also the highest earning Indian movie in China.

With its record-smashing performance, there have been reports from past one week that it has made Rs 2000 crore worldwide. Dangal’s spokesperson, however, clarified today that the film is yet to achieve the milestone figure. “We have been reading a lot of reports saying that Dangal has crossed 2000 crs worldwide. Just to set the record straight, we want to clarify that Dangal’s official worldwide gross collection figure as of Thursday is 1864 crores.”

“We are very happy that our film has been so successful, and what is of most value for Aamir Khan and the entire team of Dangal is the immense love the film has got from the audience across the globe. We are looking forward for the film to release in other untapped territories to reach more audience.”, added the spokesperson.

Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, released on 23 December and is a biopic on the life of Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita, who he trains to be world-class wrestlers. The film stars Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat along with Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar and Aparshakti Khurana. Aamir and Fatima are reuniting for YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan, which is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd