Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra reveals what it takes to intern with Aamir Khan. Read more

If you thought Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh were in a holiday mood, travelling and clicking selfies, apart from doing photoshoots and making red carpet appearances after their film Dangal, then possibly you are living under the rock. As much as the two debutants worked hard for the blockbuster film, they have been equally busy after its release too. Sanya has finally revealed that post Dangal, the two officially joined Aamir Khan’s camp. But before you jump to conclusions of them being part of Aamir’s next project, well, this time they’ve been behind-the-camera, interning with Aamir’s production company. Isn’t that a dream job?

Sanya, who recently celebrated her birthday, during an interview with Mid-Day said, “So, Fatima and I decided to go on an India darshan. That’s when AK [that’s how they address Aamir] asked us if we would want to intern with him. For a moment, we went totally blank, but then nodded at the offer.”

But, if you thought it is easy to work with Aamir, who is famously called Mr Perfectionist, then you are absolutely wrong. Shedding light on the intern schedule, Sanya said that they had to report to the office at 9 am, “On some days, we would sit for almost five to six hours at Pritam’s [music composer] office working on the background score. Later, we would go with Aamir for dubbing sessions, which would be followed by a meeting with the music or editing team. We would return home by 10 pm. When we went to work, we would listen to stories of how Aamir worked till 4 am.”

Sanya also revealed that the two had to be with him round-the-clock and have also accompanied the actor to his meetings with NGO, Paani Foundation, which is working towards a drought-free Maharashtra. She added that they have been with Aamir when he was prepping up for Thugs of Hindoostan with Amitabh Bachchan, and during the post-production of Secret Superstar.

