Aamir Khan’s Dangal cracks another big deal, digital rights sold to Netflix for Rs 20 crore

Dangal recently became the highest Hindi grossing movie of all time. In doing so, Aamir Khan broke his own record of PK. The lifetime collection of Dangal stands at Rs 387.38 crore. Now, the film has clinched another business deal. Netflix India has bought the digital rights of Aamir Khan’s Dangal for a whopping Rs 20 crore. The satellite rights of Dangal were earlier sold for Rs 75 crore. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the same and tweeted, “@NetflixIndia gets @aamir_khan ‘s #Dangal streaming rights for a whopping ₹ 20 Crs.. Satellite rights were already sold for ₹ 75 Crs.”

Aamir Khan, meanwhile, is busy with his next venture – Thugs of Hindostan, which is slated to release next year. While the film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir in lead roles, makers are yet to confirm the leading lady of Thugs of Hindostan. Many names have cropped up since the project’s inception including Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Speculations are rife about Aamir’s reluctance to act opposite Katrina or Anushka. He reportedly doesn’t want to repeat these heroines in his upcoming film. Aamir had earlier worked with Anushka and Katrina in PK and Dhoom 3 respectively. Now, we hear that Aamir is keen to have Alia on board for the film. Alia, it seems, is the top contender for the role.

. @NetflixIndia gets @aamir_khan ‘s #Dangal streaming rights for a whopping ₹ 20 Crs.. Satellite rights were already sold for ₹ 75 Crs.. pic.twitter.com/cBf2yKNz3x — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 1, 2017

Aamir also spoke to Aditya Chopra about the same. Aditya Chopra, according to some media reports, wants to cast Vaani Kapoor. Thugs of Hindostan is produced by Yash Raj banner and is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who also helmed Aamir’s Dhoom 3.

