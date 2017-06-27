Aamir Khan’s Dangal breaks these 10 worldwide box office records as it creates Rs 2000-crore club

Dangal released in China in April this year. It has been winning hearts of the audience there, ever since. Dangal released in China in April this year. It has been winning hearts of the audience there, ever since.

The success of Aamir Khan’s Dangal goes beyond the box office. As the film breaks all records and enters Rs 2000 crore club, having earned a large part of its mind-boggling profits in China. As the film continues to go strong, here are the 10 records the film shattered on its path to glory…

* Dangal is the fifth highest-grossing non-English movie in history after The Mermaid, The Untouchables, Monster Hunt, Your Name

* Dangal is Disney’s fourth biggest hit of 2016 after Hollywood blockbusters Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, Pirates of the Caribbean 5 and Beauty And The Beast

* The highest-grossing live action sports movie of 2017

* The biggest non-Hollywood import ever released in China

* First and only Indian film with an overseas gross exceeding $100 million

* First and only Indian film with an overseas gross exceeding Rs. 1,000 crore

* First and only Indian film to gross over $150 million in a single territory (China)

* Biggest single-film payday ever for an Indian actor (Aamir Khan)

* Leggiest film in China’s history (83x opening day gross, and counting)

* Most consecutive days in China with a ¥10 million ($1.5 million) gross (38 days)

So what explains Dangal’s success in China? Indianexpress.com, in an earlier article, tried to understand the reasons why Dangal is such a huge success in China and came up with these obvious reasons: “Both China and India are deeply patriarchal societies, with a clear preference for the male child. China’s sex ratio of 121 males per 100 females (2004 census) is much worse than that of Haryana (114 males per 100 females, 2011 census)… So, when the young Chinese, especially the girls, see Geeta Phogat on the podium after a long, hard-fought battle against the prejudiced social norms, they see a bit of themselves in her and recognise the hardships their parents have experienced in the process.”

In the same way, the respect family commands in both the countries as well as the tough competition for scarce resources and opportunities is an everyday fact in both India and China.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd