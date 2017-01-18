Dangal box office collection day 27: Aamir Khan’s film heading towards new benchmark of Rs 400 crore

Dangal box office collection day 27: Aamir Khan’s film stays steady even in fourth week. Dangal box office collection day 27: Aamir Khan’s film stays steady even in fourth week.

Aamir Khan’s film is super ‘Dhaakad’ in terms of performance at the box. Irrespective of new releases like Ok Jaanu, xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Haraamkhor, the film continues to dominate the Indian market and is on its way of becoming the first Indian film to earn the humongous amount of Rs 400 crore at the box office.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the collection of the film in its fourth week. The trade analyst wrote, “#Dangal [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr, Sun 4.24 cr, Mon 1.37 cr, Tue 1.27 cr. Total: ₹ 372.75 cr. India biz.” Even in overseas market, the film is performing really well. Till Tuesday, the film collected around Rs 200 crore.

#Dangal [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr, Sun 4.24 cr, Mon 1.37 cr, Tue 1.27 cr. Total: ₹ 372.75 cr. India biz. ATBB. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2017

#Dangal – OVERSEAS – Till 17 Jan: $ 28.72 million [₹ 195.33 cr]. Best in USA-Canada [$ 11.96 mn], UAE-GCC [$ 8.20 mn], UK [$ 3.93 mn]. FAB! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2017

Over the years, we have seen Aamir Khan breaking his own records and becoming his own competitor. Previously, Aamir created the benchmark of Rs 300 crore with Rajkummar Hirani’s PK.

Dangal has also given debutants Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the much deserved attention. Though the actors have not announced their next projects, they accepted on Koffee With Karan of getting further training under the Aamir Khan banner.

Aamir Khan will next be seen playing a cameo in Secret Superstar. The film stars Zaira Wasim, the child artist who played younger Geeta Phogat in Dangal. The film has been directed by Aamir’s former manager and friend, Advait Chandan.

