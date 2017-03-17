Aamir Khan cuts his birthday cake with son Azad, grandniece Imara. These pics will give you cuteness overload

Aamir Khan cutting his birthday cake with his grandniece Imara and son Azad. Aamir Khan cutting his birthday cake with his grandniece Imara and son Azad.

Aamir Khan had a great great year with his record-breaking film Dangal, which was yet another reason for the actor to have a grand birthday celebration this time. On March 14, when Aamir celebrated his 52nd birthday, we saw media, his fans, close friends from B-town including Shah Rukh Khan coming to wish the star. But now a cute picture of the actor has emerged on social media where we see him cutting his birthday cake with li’l son Azad Rao Khan and nephew Imran Khan’s adorable daughter Imara.

Imara is Aamir’s grandniece and thus the actor made the cute baby cut his birthday cake, while Azad was also seen standing there, with his full focus on the cake. In the picture, Aamir is seen surrounded by other kids too. See it here:

Also see another picture of cute l’il Imara Khan with daddy Imran:

Aamir Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday on March 14, and all his Bollywood friends wished the actor, some even attended a late night party thrown by his wife at his Bandra residence.

Aamir Khan and SRK likes to start their big day by cutting the birthday cake with the media and this time too Aamir did the same. Later a party was hosted at this pad. And there we saw SRK coming to wish Aamir. According to reports, the two Khans were seen chatting animatedly throughout the night.

Not only SRK, but Mahavir Singh Phogat and his full family too dropped in to wish the birthday boy.

See a few more pics from Aamir Khan’s birthday celebrations:

On the work front, Aamir Khan is busy and excited for his upcoming film, Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

