Aamir Khan on being a superstar in China: My popularity in China happened by accident

In the Chinese entertainment world, Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan has become a superstar. His fandom is not restricted by physical boundaries and people across the borders are in awe of his work. After winning over Indian moviegoers, the content of his movies – 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar left an impact on the Chinese audience and did exceptionally well on the ticket counters. The earth-shattering box office collection of Aamir’s films Dangal and Secret Superstar in China have made him a force to reckon with at the Chinese box office. While Dangal has minted a total of $193 million, Secret Superstar, which stars Aamir in an extended cameo, has collected $117 million in China.

But for Aamir, his popularity in China cannot be credited to Dangal and Secret Superstar. For him, it is Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots which made the people of China realise his potential as an entertainer. “My popularity in China happened by accident. Not many people know that it all started with 3 Idiots (2009), which reached Chinese homes through piracy. I guess they really related to the subject of the education system. Then they followed my work, including PK, and even the TV show Satyamev Jayate,” Aamir told Hindustan Times.

Apart from the content-driven scripts of his film and his perfection in his art, for Aamir, the total collection of his films in China supersedes the Indian collection because of the major difference in the number of screens in the two countries. He said, “When Dangal released in China, they already knew me and my work. Also, the reason why the films did such business in China is the sheer number of screens. In India, we have around 5,000 theatres, while in China there are 45,000. Even though there isn’t as much difference in the population of the two countries (approx 1.35 billion in India and 1.4 billion in China). I play a cameo in Secret Superstar, even then the film was released by the exhibitors in 11,000 theatres in China. Just imagine the scale.”

With such smashing success of his films, the fans of the actor both in India and China are eagerly waiting for what he has in his kitty next.

