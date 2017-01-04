Aamir Khan brings back Satyamev Jayate spirit in Water Cup anthem ‘Toofan Aala’. Watch video

Aamir Khan launched the Water Cup anthem titled Toofan Aala to increase awareness around Water Cup campaign. Aamir Khan launched the Water Cup anthem titled Toofan Aala to increase awareness around Water Cup campaign.

Aamir Khan is one Bollywood actor who believes in bringing change in the society. But he has his own ways. He stays away from politics and still manages to make an impact just by entertaining people. He has rightly proved he takes every social issue seriously through his films like 3 idiots, PK and Taare Zameen Par, and his popular television show Satyameva Jayate. In 2016, he even adopted two drought-hit villages of Maharashtra. In the same year, he along with his wife Kiran Rao started an NGO called Paani Foundation in order to work towards a drought free Maharashtra.

And now the Dangal actor has come up with the second edition of Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. Through Satyamev Jayate, the NGO organises a competition among the drought-prone villages to see who can accomplish the maximum water conservation work within a given time period.

To increase awareness around the project, Aamir released a Water Cup anthem titled ‘Toofan Aala.’ Also, to make the anthem relatable for the Marathi audience, various artists from Marathi cinema like Sai Tamhankar, Sunil Barve, Ajay-Atul, Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar, Jitendra Joshi and others have been roped in to feature in the video.

The song is composed by music directors Ajay-Atul, the lyrics are by Guru Thakur and the music video has been directed by Nagraj Manjule. Aamir’s wife Kiran Rao has made a debut in the song as a singer.

In its second edition, the Paani Foundation announced to take its work along with its contest to 30 talukas across 18 districts. In the first phase last year, Aamir and his team had worked in three talukas.

