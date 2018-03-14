Happy birthday Aamir: From Preity Zinta to Sachin Tendulkar, wishes pour in for Thugs of Hindostan actor

Latest news
Aamir Khan made his birthday all the more special for his fans as he has made his debut on popular photo-sharing networking site Instagram. He first shared his mother's photo on his account.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: March 14, 2018 7:08 pm
Aamir Khan turned 53 today. The day became all the more special for the actor’s fans as he has made his debut on popular photo-sharing networking site Instagram. Aamir, who is addressed as Mr Perfectionist by many, first shared his mother’s photo on his account. Over a series of 9 posts, Aamir uploaded a collage merging an image of his mother, Zeenat Hussain.

Aamir Khan captioned the picture writing, “The person because of whom I am who I am…” Not only this the actor also shared a small video message thanking his fans for the wishes.

Well, birthday wishes for Aamir came from all quarters. Sachin Tendulkar shared a click with Aamir and wrote, “Happy birthday, #AamirKhan You are a superstar and that’s no secret… HaHaHa 😝 Wish you the best always my friend.” Aamir’s Dil Chahta Hai co-star Preity Zinta also shared a click and wrote, “Happy birthday to my dearest Aamir 😘May U always break records, change mindsets & make delightful & relevant films. Muaah😍 #AamirKhan.”

Geeta Phogat tweeted, “Happy Birthday To You Sir Mr Perfectionist @aamir_khan 🎂 #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan #StayHealthy #KeepMotivating.” Harbhajan Singh also posted, “Evergreen versatile actor and a humble human being. Happy birthday Aamir bhai🙏 @aamir_khan 🎉.”

Aamir Khan, who was shooting in Jodhpur for his upcoming period drama Thugs of Hindostan, flew down to Mumbai to be with his family on his birthday.

