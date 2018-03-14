Happy birthday Aamir: From Preity Zinta to Sachin Tendulkar, wishes pour in for Thugs of Hindostan actor

Preity Zinta, Sachin Tendulkar, Madhuri Dixit and many more wished Aamir Khan a happy birthday. Preity Zinta, Sachin Tendulkar, Madhuri Dixit and many more wished Aamir Khan a happy birthday.

Aamir Khan turned 53 today. The day became all the more special for the actor’s fans as he has made his debut on popular photo-sharing networking site Instagram. Aamir, who is addressed as Mr Perfectionist by many, first shared his mother’s photo on his account. Over a series of 9 posts, Aamir uploaded a collage merging an image of his mother, Zeenat Hussain.

Aamir Khan captioned the picture writing, “The person because of whom I am who I am…” Not only this the actor also shared a small video message thanking his fans for the wishes.

Well, birthday wishes for Aamir came from all quarters. Sachin Tendulkar shared a click with Aamir and wrote, “Happy birthday, #AamirKhan You are a superstar and that’s no secret… HaHaHa 😝 Wish you the best always my friend.” Aamir’s Dil Chahta Hai co-star Preity Zinta also shared a click and wrote, “Happy birthday to my dearest Aamir 😘May U always break records, change mindsets & make delightful & relevant films. Muaah😍 #AamirKhan.”

Geeta Phogat tweeted, “Happy Birthday To You Sir Mr Perfectionist @aamir_khan 🎂 #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan #StayHealthy #KeepMotivating.” Harbhajan Singh also posted, “Evergreen versatile actor and a humble human being. Happy birthday Aamir bhai🙏 @aamir_khan 🎉.”

See Aamir Khan’s Instagram first post here:

See all the birthday wishes for Aamir Khan here:

Happy birthday, @aamir_khan. You are a superstar and that’s no secret… HaHaHa 😝 Wish you the best always my friend. pic.twitter.com/qbUXsARKMI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2018

Happy birthday to my dearest @aamir_khan 😘May U always break records, change mindsets & make delightful & relevant films. Muaah😍 #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/qxrscX9uY3 — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 14, 2018

Happy birthday to one of my biggest inspirations @aamir_khan Your fan for life! P.S – happy that we share the same star sign hehe 🐠♥ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) March 14, 2018

Happy birthday @aamir_khan http://t.co/R34tNSbMkO inspiration to all actors.ur only growing younger and of course greater with the characters u play.🙇 — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) March 14, 2018

We all know how great an actor he is … But my dream is to just b able to get the opportunity of having a conversation with him. 🤩

Happiest Birthday to our Mr. Perfectionist @aamir_khan ! #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan — Zareen Khan (@zareen_khan) March 14, 2018

Evergreen versatile actor and a humble human being. Happy birthday Aamir bhai🙏 @aamir_khan 🎉 pic.twitter.com/SSCs8dZ4AM — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 14, 2018

Friend… Brother… Guide… I’m blessed to have him as all!! #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan!! Keep being you.. & keep making those path (& record!) breaking movies. Love you loads 😘😘🙏🙏 @aamir_khan pic.twitter.com/QEMXG1jcCz — Avinash Gowariker (@avigowariker) March 13, 2018

Happy birthday, @aamir_khan. Have the happiest year ahead. May you continue to shine and entertain us forever.✌👌 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) March 14, 2018

Why Can’t Kids Drink Clean Water in Villages?! #ImAamirKhan let’s Raise Our Voice & Build a Better India! Happy Birthday @aamir_khan ! pic.twitter.com/jMKUj46sSb — Pooja A Gor (@poojaAgor) March 13, 2018

A phenomenal actor who manages to light up the screen EVERY TIME with his effortless performances. #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan 🎂 | @aamir_khan pic.twitter.com/zYkmhi8WdZ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 14, 2018

Happy bday to my most fav n d perfectionist @aamir_khan …hav a great year ahead sir :) god bless — VISHNU VISHAL – VV (@iamvishnuvishal) March 14, 2018

Birthday wishes to the one who defines perfection @aamirkhan…

Many more creative and healthy years to you sir..! pic.twitter.com/NBFFOQPbRk — Aadhi’s (@AadhiOfficial) March 14, 2018

Aamir Khan, who was shooting in Jodhpur for his upcoming period drama Thugs of Hindostan, flew down to Mumbai to be with his family on his birthday.

