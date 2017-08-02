Aamir Khan at Secret Superstar trailer launch: I hope Shyam Benegal’s recommendations for CBFC are implemented

Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar is about a young girl’s dream to make it big as a singer. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar is about a young girl’s dream to make it big as a singer.

Censor Board has had various run-ins with Bollywood lately, owing to its chief Pahlaj Nihalani’s discomfort, reeking of regressiveness, with “lady-oriented” films and words like “intercourse” in movies. So, obviously there have been many reactions from the film fraternity slamming the censor board’s decisions. Wading into the discussion, superstar Aamir Khan on Wednesday said that he is uncertain if censorship has any space in today’s times.

“I don’t know how relevant is censorship today. Anyway, the job of the CBFC is not to censor but grade the film and certify that which age group can be shown which film. I think that’s how we should proceed. That’s also what Shyan Benegal recommended. I hope we get there,” Aamir told reporters here at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Secret Superstar.

In the aftermath of numerous eyebrow-raising cuts demanded by CBFC, a committee, headed by National Award-winning filmmaker Shyam Benegal, was set up on January 1, 2016 to lay down rules and regulations for film certification taking note of best practices in various parts of the world and giving sufficient and adequate space for artistic and creative expression.

The committee suggested that the CBFC should do away with censorship and implement a grade system. Nothing concrete has been done in that respect though. The prime examples of this are the ordeal that Alankrita Srivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha went through to get a release and the CBFC’a concerns about the trailer of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal because of the word intercourse.

Aamir’s reaction comes close on the heels of CBFC’s demand of 48 cuts, including kissing scenes and cuss words, in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

Meanwhile, Aamir, whose Secret Superstar is about a young girl’s dream to make it big as a singer, was asked about the recent debate over whether children should be encouraged to participate in reality shows. The discussion began after filmmaker Shoojit Sircar tweeted a few weeks ago that reality shows are harming the kids emotionally and hence should be banned.

The trailer of Secret Superstar shows Aamir judging a singing reality show. So, when asked about his take on various kids’ reality shows, the actor said that while talent shows are beneficial for children, they should try not to be aggressive so that kids’ innocence is retained.

“Honestly, I haven’t seen those reality shows. But it cuts both ways. There are kids who are very talented and who want to be out there to show their talent, it gives them an opportunity. At the same time we shouldn’t get so aggressive about it that we really rob them off their childhood,” Aamir said. Secret Superstar, co-produced by Aamir, also stars his Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim. It will arrive in theaters on October 20.

