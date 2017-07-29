Aamir Khan appeals his fans to support the victims of Assam and Gujarat floods. Watch video

Aamir Khan has posted a video on his Twitter handle where he is appealing his many followers to support the victims of Gujarat and Assam floods. Aamir Khan has posted a video on his Twitter handle where he is appealing his many followers to support the victims of Gujarat and Assam floods.

Aamir Khan’s show Satyamev Jayate created waves in the country with its two seasons. Aamir’s voice was not only heard but some of the suggestions and requests made on his show were implemented. We must say the Dangal actor knows how to utilise his star power.

Aamir Khan is once again making an appeal, and this time it is for the victims of the Gujarat and the Assam floods.

Thugs of Hindostan actor Aamir posted a video on his Twitter handle where he says, “Assam and Gujarat are affected by devastating floods. The residents of the two states are facing a lot of trouble and many people have lost their lives. We stand helpless in front of the fury of nature but we are not helpless to help the victims of the floods. Thus, I appeal you to help our brothers and sisters in Assam and Gujarat and contribute in the Chief Minister Relief Funds of the two states. I will also do the same and I request you to do the same as well. Thank you.”

Torrential rains due to southwest monsoons have wreaked havoc in Gujarat as more than 25,000 people have been evacuated from parts of north and central Gujarat. The death toll in the state has reached 128 till Friday morning. The floods have also created havoc in Assam. It has destroyed over 2.10 lakh hectares of crop area in Assam.

We hope Aamir Khan’s appeal makes a difference.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd