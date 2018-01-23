Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar crosses Rs 200 crore in China

Secret Superstar crosses 200 crores at China box office. Secret Superstar crosses 200 crores at China box office.

Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in China in just four days. After PK and Dangal, Secret Superstar has become Aamir Khan’s third consecutive hit in China.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures of Secret Superstar in China and wrote, “#SecretSuperstar has a SPLENDID Mon in China… Crosses ₹ 200 cr in 4 days… The trending is SUPERB… Fri $ 6.89 mn Sat $ 10.54 mn Sun $ 9.87 mn Mon $ 4.97 mn Total : $ 32.27 million [₹ 205.99 cr]”.

The Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer tasted success at the Indian box office too. The total collection of the film in India was around Rs 135 crore. Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted about the performance of Aamir Khan’s films in China. He wrote, “The tremendous goodwill that #Dangal – and prior to that #PK – created in China has benefited #SecretSuperstar… Although Aamir has an extended special appearance in #SecretSuperstar, Aamir’s star pull is at the peak in China… Expect magical numbers yet again.”

Secret Superstar revolves around the singing aspirations of a teenage girl played by Zaira Wasim. The movie hit Indian screens in October 2017 and received positive feedback from both the audience and critics.

