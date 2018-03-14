Aamir Khan: Amitabh Bachchan injured back and shoulder but better now

Aamir Khan turns 53 today. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) Aamir Khan turns 53 today. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

A day after Amitabh Bachchan left fans concerned about his health, saying he had called his “team of doctors” to the set of Thugs of Hindostan, his co-star Aamir Khan says the megastar has suffered an injury in his back and shoulder.

Aamir’s revelation came hours after Amitabh’s wife Jaya shared with the media in New Delhi that he had pain in his neck and back.

On his 53rd birthday today, Aamir Khan interacted with mediapersons at his house in Mumbai and shared details about Amitabh Bachchan’s health.

“I shot with him last night also. It is true that he has an injury in shoulder and back. There’s a lot of action in the film. You will be seeing him do action after a long time. His pain was bad on Sunday night. But he was much better last night,” said Aamir.

Amitabh Bachchan was, in fact, the first person to wish Aamir Khan as they were in the middle of the shoot when the clock struck 12.

Aamir Khan celebrated his birthday with media persons. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) Aamir Khan celebrated his birthday with media persons. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

He said, “We were shooting and hence I didn’t realise the time. Then I heard his heavy baritone from that speaker on the set as he wished me.”

Aamir Khan added Thugs of Hindostan, which is his first ever film with Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the things that made the last year exciting for him. The actor also added that he has huge expectations from the YRF period film.

“It is a dream come true to shoot with Amitji. I am very happy. I am looking forward to its release and really hope it does well,” said Aamir.

Also starring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, Thugs of Hindostan, which is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films, will arrive in theatres on November 7.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd