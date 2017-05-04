Aamir Khan’s 3 idiots has a Mexican remake and the trailer brings back memories, watch video

3 Idiots: The trailer begins with a scene similar to that of Raju forgetting his pants when he gets a call from ‘Silencer’ (Omi Vaidya). 3 Idiots: The trailer begins with a scene similar to that of Raju forgetting his pants when he gets a call from ‘Silencer’ (Omi Vaidya).

The trailer of the Mexican version of Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, titled 3 Idiotas was released on Thursday, and it reminds us of Rancho (Aamir Khan), Farhan (Madhavan) and Raju (Sharman Joshi). The Mexican actors Alfonso Dosal, Christian Vazquez and German Valdez play the roles of Aamir, R. Madhavan and Sharman respectively. Kareena Kapoor’s role is being reprised by Martha Higareda and the film is being produced by Carlos Bolado.

The trailer begins with a scene similar to that of Raju forgetting his pants when he gets a call from ‘Silencer’ (Omi Vaidya). The principal is very similar to Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe (Boman Irani) and talks about the importance of perfection. From the trailer, it looks like the film is more an adaptation of the original movie made to suit the Mexican audience.

What is common between the two movies is the portrayal of pressure faced by students, the strict principal, and the three idiots’ financial background. However, it looks like Martha Higareda plays the role of a student from their class instead of a doctor, but the iconic scene of the three idiots attending a wedding without invite is retained in the film . The underlying humour, the frustration with the rigid system is quite similar to 3 idiots and reminds us of all the times Dr Viru bullied his students. The trailer does push us to re-watch Aamir Khan’s movie.

It would be interesting to see how 3 Idiotas will be received by the audience. From the trailer, the movie looks interesting enough for a watch, even as a remake. The film is expected to release in June.

