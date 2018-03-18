Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Aahana Kumra to essay the role of Priyanka Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister

Aahana Kumra was last seen in Lipstick Under My Burkha. Aahana Kumra was last seen in Lipstick Under My Burkha.

India’s former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is to immortalised on the silver screen in the upcoming film The Accidental Prime Minister. While the makers earlier announced that veteran actors Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna have been roped in to essay the lead characters, it has now been revealed that Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Aahana Kumra will play the role of Priyanka Gandhi in the film.

“Yes, I have been approached to play the role of Priyanka Gandhi in the film The Accidental Prime Minister. We are still working on the look and once that is done and we are satisfied with it, we’ll start the shoot. That’s what the production house and the makers have been thinking. I am beyond excited to play this role. It is important that we get the look right because a lot of characters from this movie are real people from our system,” Aahana Kumra told indianexpress.com.

While Kher will be seen in the role of Manmohan Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance, Khanna will essay the role of political commentator Sanjay Baru, on whose 2014 memoir the film is being based on. The makers even released the first look of the film earlier where Kher looked like a splitting image of Manmohan Singh.

With Kumra’s talent being the newest addition to the cast, The Accidental Prime Minister looks like a political drama to watch out for. The film is said to release on December 21, 2018.

