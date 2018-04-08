Aahana Kumra: People know me now thanks to Lipstick Under My Burkha

Aahana Kumra says Lipstick Under My Burkha has been a great branding for her. Aahana Kumra says Lipstick Under My Burkha has been a great branding for her.

Actor Aahana Kumra, who has featured in Alankrita Srivastava’s directorial Lipstick Under My Burkha, says she wants to do more slice of life genre films now. The actor who will be seen in Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister, in an interview said, “I want to do a film which is more light… A slice of life kind of film… I have not done such kind of a film in the true sense. So, I want to do that. Though Lipstick Under My Burkha was something like that but it became a film with social messages. Something where ‘baat kehdi and kisi ko bura nahi laga (a statement is made without hurting anyone).”

Did doing a film like Lipstick Under My Burkha, which not only had an ensemble cast including names like Ratna Pathak and Konkona Sen Sharma, but also addressed crucial social issues faced by women, open more doors for her in the film industry?

Aahana said the film made people notice her.

“The film did not as such help in opening doors but helped me as people know me now. It has been a great branding for me… They understood that ‘she is not scared to pick up challenging roles’. That has been like a good learning and good take away from the film,” said the actress, who has also featured in the film The Blueberry Hunt and TV show Yudh.

Aahana also recently featured in It Happened in Hong Kong, a travel style web series shot in Hong Kong.

Asked if a web series is better for actors when it comes to breaking the monotony of seeing the same people every day as these are not so time-consuming, Aahana said, “It depends on who you are working with.”

“If you are working with an interesting bunch of actors and people, then I don’t think any medium is boring. If you think like that, then films take more than a year to complete, but you don’t get bored… If your co-actor and director are fun, then working is fun.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd