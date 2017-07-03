Aahana Kumra had refused Lipstick Under My Burkha

Aahana Kumra plays the role of a girl wanting to escape her impending arranged marriage. Aahana Kumra plays the role of a girl wanting to escape her impending arranged marriage.

Actor Aahana Kumra had almost lost the opportunity to be a part of the award-winning movie Lipstick Under My Burkha. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and produced by Prakash Jha, the film tells the story of four women who are exploring their lives and searching for freedom. Aahana plays the role of a small town girl who is desperately hoping to escape from her future arranged marriage.

But initially, Aahana almost lost the chance to act in the film as it was supposed to be shot when she was working on the 2014 TV series Yudh. Aahana had to say no to the film, but the production dates of Lipstick Under My Burkha got pushed forward and everything worked out. Aahana said in a statement: “Fortune favours the brave and voila, it came to me again! Alankrita’s casting team Shruti and Parag called me and asked me if I was free in August and I was appalled to know they hadn’t shot the film yet. “They said ‘We are still keen on you, but now there is an audition process that you have to go through’. They had tested almost the whole of Mumbai and I too tested for the part.

“I bagged the role and was so happy to be collaborating on a script that was going to turn into a movement with the most stellar cast.” The film won the Spirit of Asia Award at the Tokyo International Film Festival and the Oxfam Award for Best Film on Gender Equality at the Mumbai Film Festival. It was also screened at the Glasgow Film Festival. The film also includes cast like Konkona Sen Sharma and Ratna Pathak Shah.

