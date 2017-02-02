Aa Gaya Hero trailer: Govinda is ready to charm but are we ready for him?

Govinda’s Aa Gaya Hero will release on March 3. Govinda’s Aa Gaya Hero will release on March 3.

Govinda’s upcoming film, Aa Gaya Hero’s trailer is out and sends us back to the times when Govinda was the leading actor of Bollywood, setting screen on fire with his amazing expressions and dancing skills. The trailer is full of charm, some fight sequences and we see him doing the typical Govinda dance steps. However, the question is – are we ready for something which takes us back to an era which is long gone?

Govinda-starrer Aa Gaya Hero trailer

Govinda must have been Hero No. 1 at one point in time but the way audience understands or receives a film now has changed completely over the years. He was impeccable in Partner, which released 10 years ago. The film starred Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta but after that, the reaction that he got from the audience proved that people do not want to see him doing the tried-and-tested acting.

The actor has been promoting his film really well. In fact, he also appeared on Bigg Boss 10 with Salman Khan and unleashed a laughter riot. Interestingly, the actor has also lent his voice to some songs in the film.

Salman Khan, Govinda's latest posts prove there's still love between the partners

Talking about his role in the film, Govinda said, “In this, I am playing a police officer. I also want to keep the brand Govinda alive as a hero. When you start making guest apperances in films, people starting talking about you as an actor who is only doing cameos. And before you realise, you will get sidelined.”

The film, which marks the return of Govinda as a lead actor, is slated to release on 3 March 2017.

