A year after surgical strikes, Ronnie Screwvala announces URI starring Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal will play commander-in-chief in Ronnie Screwvala’s URI. Vicky Kaushal will play commander-in-chief in Ronnie Screwvala’s URI.

Nearly a year after Indian Army carried out surgical strikes on Pakistani terrorists positioned across the Line of Control, filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala has announced a film on the significant event in the history of the Indian military. The film titled URI will see Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie will go on floors in early 2018 and will release in September 2018.

On September 18, 2016, 19 soldiers were killed in an early morning attack by Pakistani terrorists at the 12 Infantry Brigade headquarters in Uri. In response, on September 29, Indian Army’s Special Forces carried out “surgical strikes” on terror launch pads inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Talking about the project, director Aditya Dhar said, “This is the story of what happened in those eleven days. It’s an honour and very reassuring to be backed by Ronnie Screwvala and to execute on this vision and what we believe is an engaging and thrilling story inspired by this true-life incident.”

Vicky Kaushal, who has made his place in the industry with Masaan and will soon share the screen with Alia Bhatt in Raazi, will essay the key role of commander-in-chief in URI. Thrilled about playing a pivotal role in the film, Vicky says, “When this film came to me and we had this discussion. I was really thrilled and kicked about it because this is one story that I feel that everyone needs to know. One of the fantastic army operations that the Indian army has conducted and with great efficiency. I also feel it is a great opportunity and also a responsibility for all of us to portray this story.” Vicky will be undergoing paramilitary training for a month before starting the shoot of the film.

Adding to it, the actor says, “Really excited to get into this because I think this might just be one of the toughest parts that I have played till date, both physically and emotionally.”

Ronnie Screwala, who has given Bollywood movies like Barfi, Rang De Basanti and Kai Po Che among others, said, “Today we are a confident, aggressive and new age India – standing up for itself in every way and on the world stage. With this one single military action, we changed the fabric of our border politics forever and that became a watershed moment in our political history. But most importantly, URI is the incredible story of Indians coming together.”

“At RSVP (Ronnie Screwvala’s Creative Movie Company) our focus is on stories that must be told and stories we love to tell and this one is a great mix of both,” he added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd