A woman tries to troll Aaradhya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan gives her a befitting reply

Before being an actor and a public figure, Abhishek Bachchan is father to his six-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. He has often grabbed headlines for giving befitting replies to whosoever tries to pick on his family and this time, a woman tried to troll his daughter.

The woman, named Sherien Patadien, asked Abhishek if Aradhya goes to school? She wrote, “@juniorbachchan is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood.”

Abhishek was quick enough to reply as he tweeted, “Ma’am, as far as I know… Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet.”



@juniorbachchan is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood — Sherien Patadien (@shirjahan) December 4, 2017

Ma’am, as far as I know… Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 4, 2017

A yeah the spelling😂Any thanks for the response . Most people think it but don’t have the guts say something. Maybe u guys should post some pictures of her as normal kid and not one always hanging on her moms arm — Sherien Patadien (@shirjahan) December 4, 2017

But it seems Junior Bachchan’s tweet could not silence the woman as she went on to write about it for a while. She replied, “A yeah the spelling😂Any thanks for the response . Most people think it but don’t have the guts say something. Maybe u guys should post some pictures of her as normal kid and not one always hanging on her moms arm.” In another tweet, she mentioned, “May a few typing mistakes. I’m not from India so in didn’t know the school are closed. Anyways thanks for u reply. 👍🏼”

Well, Abhishek is surely proud of Aishwarya and his little one. In an interview, he mentioned, “When she became a mother her career took a backseat. Today, she does everything for Aaradhya. She is supermom. Soon after Aaradhya was born, the media went at her about her weight gain. Nasty things were written, which really upset me.”

