Naseeruddin Shah will be seen in the play A Walk to Remember Nirmal Harindran Naseeruddin Shah will be seen in the play A Walk to Remember Nirmal Harindran

DURING a diplomatic session in Geneva in 1982, Pentagon official and architect of the Cold War defence policy, Paul Nitze, and Soviet Ambassador Yuli Kvitinsky pushed back their chairs, left the negotiations table and went for a famous walk. It resulted in breakthrough ideas that, though rejected by their governments, would signal to the world that the Cold War may be starting to thaw. The incident inspired American playwright Lee Blessing’s A Walk in the Woods in 1988, which was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony award.

Motley and Alchemist Marketing and Talent Solutions brings the Indian adaptation of the play, directed by Ratna Pathak Shah and starring Naseeruddin Shah and Rajit Kapur, to Delhi on April 29. Excerpts from an interview with Shah:

Did you immediately know that A Walk in the Woods suited the Indian political climate?

I encountered the play about 20 years ago and found it interesting but did not think of adapting it. It was too American and the problems of the Cold War, between USA and USSR, were not relevant to India. It took me a while to realise that it could be adapted.

How did you go about this?

Randeep Hooda and Feisal Rashid did the basic spadework of rewriting.

We eliminated most of the Cold War references and included issues between India and Pakistan, such as cross-border terrorism. The Russian character becomes a Pakistani and the American, an Indian. In between negotiations, they decide to take a walk and talk as human beings. Both are convinced that they have to find a way forward.

You bring the play to Delhi at a time when Indo-Pak relationships are heated. Is there a message in this?

The play is a plea for understanding and friendship. There is nothing polemical; we are not concerned with taking sides or blaming the other. It sticks to the nitty-gritty of the problem. You feel bad at the end. We performed it before in Delhi and LK Advani saw and liked the play.

You play the Pakistani diplomat Jamaluddin Lutfullah while Rajit Kapur is Ram Chinappa. How do you embody your character?

I use a Punjabi accent like all Punjabis from Pakistan. My character is the guy who has turned cynical because it is the nature of his job. I have known Rajit for many years and have watched his progress with pride and envy. We like and trust each other and enjoy being on stage together, which is probably a good thing.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now