A.R. Rahman to attend Cannes Film Festival for Sangamithra

Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman will walk the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival with the lead cast, director and producers of trilingual magnum opus Sangamithra. Rahman will be seen walking the red carpet of the opening night at the Cannes Film Festival, which begins on May 17.

About his Cannes outing this year, Rahman said in a statement: “I’m very excited working on this ambitious project ‘Sangamithra’. I am looking forward to joining the team at Cannes.” A Hindi, Tamil and Telugu trilingual, Sangamithra stars Shruti Haasan in the title role, while Jayam Ravi and Arya are the chief male protagonists. The film is directed by Sundar C, produced by Thenandal Studios and has Rahman as its music director.

Producer Narayanan Ramasamy, Chairman and Managing Director, Thenandal Studios, said: “This is an ambitious epic period film under the Thenandal Studios banner and we are so proud to have on board India’s pride A.R. Rahman for this film. “This is a very prestigious project for us. The Cannes unveil with Rahman sir, Sabu sir, Sundar sir and the entire lead cast is just the beginning of the many milestones that ‘Sangamithra’ is going to achieve with time — for Tamil and Indian cinema.”

Sabu Cyril, Tirru, Peter Hein, Anju Modi and RC Kamalakannan have been roped in to look after the production design, cinematography, stunts, costume and VFX respectively for the film.The team is expected to return from Cannes and resume the pre-production preparations for the film, which is expected to go on floors in August.

