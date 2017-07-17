A Gentleman’s The Disco Song: Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez set to show us some retro moves, watch video

A Gentleman stars Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez. A Gentleman stars Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s much-awaited film A Gentleman is making a lot of noise before rolling out in theaters. The steaming chemistry of Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in the film’s teasers and the trailer has already created a lot of buzz. The film promises to be an action-romance flick with the right amount of humor. Now, Jacqueline and Sidharth will next be seen grooving on a retro number and we can’t keep the calm. The song will revive the 80’s popular musical element – disco.

Jacqueline Fernandez has already given us some grooving numbers including “Sooraj Duba Hai”, “Lat Lag Gayi” and “Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan”. Sidharth was seen dancing on last year’s chartbusters “Kala Chashma” and “Kar Gayi Chull”. The makers have given a sneak peek into the number. Jacqueline shared the glimpse of the song video on her Twitter page and wrote,”Wait for it!! The return of Disco 🎵 #TheDiscoSong coming soon @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi.”

Earlier, Sidharth spoke about the film. “It’s an interesting take. It’s a story of mistaken identity and in a film, you will see which one is susheel and which one is risky. If you see the film, you will realize my character is sundar (beautiful), susheel (gentle) but he is not that boring. He has many things in him and seeing that you will also think that he is a bit risky as well,” Sidharth told IANS.

The actor also shared his experiences of working with Jacqueline for the first time. “It was lovely and easy to work with her. She makes everyone comfortable. The moment you meet Jacqueline there is no ice breaker moment required as she is the warm and friendly person,” Sidharth added.

